2 wounded in overnight shooting, suspect on the loose

Two people, a man and a woman, are in the hospital after being shot and police are searching for the person who pulled the trigger.

It happened late Tuesday night at 27th Avenue and Pierson Street, which is south of Camelback Road.

The woman was shot in the face. She was rushed into surgery and is expected to survive. The man, who is believed to be in his mid-20s, was hit in the ankle.

Police received a shots fired call just before midnight. They arrived on the scene to find the wounded man in front of a barber shop.

Shortly after he was taken to the hospital, police got another call – this from another hospital reporting that it was treating the woman.

At this point, investigators are not sure how the two are connected.

While they are still trying to piece together what happened, investigators believe there was a fight in the parking lot in the gated apartment complex across the street from where the man was found. They said it’s possible that the wounded man ran across the street before collapsing.

Police do not have any information about the shooter or shooters.

