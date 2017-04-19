Tempe man, 75, charged with pimping and money laundering

A Tempe man is facing prostitution and money laundering charges after allegedly allowing women to use a condo in Mesa to accept cash in exchange for sex acts, according to court documents.

Floyd Eugene Warter, 75, was arrested April 12 for allegedly charging women $60 to $100 to engage in prostitution at his condominium in the 1500 block of W. Rio Salado Parkway, according to Maricopa County court documents.

The investigation began in June after a man was arrested during an unrelated prostitution operation. The man told authorities he had purchased sex at the condo in the past, court documents said.

According to court documents, investigators said the condo was mostly empty and "staged with a small amount of furniture and massage tables in the two bedrooms." The women were expected to leave money in a hidden lock-box under the kitchen table every day they used the location for prostitution.

Warter allegedly told investigators he allowed his female friends to use the condo to perform massages. He allegedly described sex acts to define massages, according to court documents. Warter also allegedly admitted to transporting women to the condo on seven or eight occasions for the purposes of prostitution.

Warter was charged with conspiracy, illegally conducting an enterprise, money laundering, receiving earnings of prostitute, pandering and transportation for the purpose of prostitution.

Warter is due in court April 27.

[GRAPHIC CONTENT: Court documents detailing accusations against Warter]

