Sen. McCain on North Korean leader: 'He is a crazy fat kid'

Sen. John McCain on Tuesday kept up his verbal jabs at Kim Jong Un, once again calling the North Korean leader a "crazy fat kid."

Last month, the Arizona senator used the school-yard barb to describe the North Korean dictator.

At the time, North Korean officials said those words were equal to a declaration of war.

Given that tensions on the Korean peninsula have escalated, McCain was asked today if his comments helped or provoked the situation.

"Oh come on. It is because he is a crazy fat kid, he is a crazy fat kid. I have a reputation for telling the truth, you know," McCain said.

The 2008 presidential nominee added that he's known for his straight talk, that the North Korean leader, "is crazy and that's what makes him dangerous so why not call people what they are."

