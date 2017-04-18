Sen. McCain on North Korean leader: 'He is a crazy fat kid'

Posted: Updated:
Sen. John McCain defended his decision in calling Kim Jong Un a "crazy fat kid." (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Sen. John McCain defended his decision in calling Kim Jong Un a "crazy fat kid." (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Sen. John McCain on Tuesday kept up his verbal jabs at Kim Jong Un, once again calling the North Korean leader a "crazy fat kid."

Last month, the Arizona senator used the school-yard barb to describe the North Korean dictator.

At the time, North Korean officials said those words were equal to a declaration of war.

Given that tensions on the Korean peninsula have escalated, McCain was asked today if his comments helped or provoked the situation.

[RELATED: Tensions spike over N. Korea, but Pyongyang barely notices]

"Oh come on. It is because he is a crazy fat kid, he is a crazy fat kid. I have a reputation for telling the truth, you know," McCain said.

The 2008 presidential nominee added that he's known for his straight talk, that the North Korean leader, "is crazy and that's what makes him dangerous so why not call people what they are."  

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Social Connect

  • Contact

    AZ FamilyAZ Family ContactAZ Family FacebookAZ Family TwitterAZ Family InstagramAZ Family Haystack

Dennis WlechVeteran political reporter Dennis Welch is a well-respected political expert in Arizona.

Dennis Welch
Political Editor

Before making the move to television, Welch wrote and edited for the Arizona Guardian, a highly influential online news site dedicated to Arizona politics and government where he served as owner and editor. During his Guardian days, Welch was a frequent guest on “Politics Unplugged” and has been a regular fixture on the state political landscape since 2005 appearing on numerous radio and television talk shows. “I am thrilled to start working with such a talented and dedicated staff of journalists,” said Welch. “This is a great opportunity to broaden the reach of my political coverage and tell stories that affect Arizona voters and their families.” With more than 13 years of experience under his belt, Welch’s arrival only strengthens 3TV’s commitment to providing first-rate political and government coverage across all platforms. When not covering politics, Welch is an avid runner and fronts a punk rock band that plays frequently throughout the Southwest and California. Welch is a well-respected political expert in Arizona and his addition means 3TV will provide a stronger, more robust political presence in Arizona. He joins 3TV from the Arizona Guardian, a highly influential online news site dedicated to Arizona politics and government where he served as owner and editor. During his Guardian days, Welch was a frequent guest on “Politics Unplugged” and has been a regular fixture on the state political landscape since 2005 appearing on numerous radio and television talk shows. “I am thrilled to start working with such a talented and dedicated staff of journalists,” said Welch. “This is a great opportunity to broaden the reach of my political coverage and tell stories that affect Arizona voters and their families.” With more than 13 years of experience under his belt, Welch’s arrival only strengthens 3TV’s commitment to providing first-rate political and government coverage across all platforms. When not covering politics, Welch is an avid runner and fronts a punk rock band that plays frequently throughout the Southwest and California.

Hide bio