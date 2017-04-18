USPS mail collection box stolen from South Phoenix intersection

U.S. postal inspectors are trying to track down a blue mail collection box ripped from its concrete slab near 27th Avenue and Dobbins Road.

Inspectors said the box disappeared the weekend of April 9 after it appeared someone had undone the bolts at the bottom to lift the box off its platform.

The box was replaced on April 11 and a flier was taped to it informing customers to call inspectors if they had dropped off mail that weekend.

"We've had one customer that has reported that all they did was put a postcard in the box, and that's the only customer since we've put up our flier," said Inspector Liz Davis. She said she does not have reason to believe sensitive material, including tax documents, were taken in the theft.

That's because no one has called the inspection service hotline with information about the theft. Aside from the flier posted to the replacement box, no other notice has been provided to postal customers.

Davis said the box, located on an intersection outside Del Monte Grocery surrounded by fields, is not heavily used. She said mail carriers will typically pick up 15 to 30 pieces of mail from the box on a Monday.

This is not the first time a box at this location was stolen. Davis confirmed a blue collection box went missing December 2014. Phoenix Police recovered the box the day after it was stolen.

Davis said the replacement box outside Del Monte Grocery "is a newer design with better security than the prior boxes." Davis said this type of theft "should not happen again."

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.

