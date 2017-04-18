Food prices in Arizona rise 4 percent in the first quarter

Retail food prices at Arizona supermarkets slightly increased during the first quarter of this year, according to the latest Arizona Farm Bureau Federation Marketbasket Survey.

The survey indicates that the total cost of 16 basic grocery items was $49.16, up $1.99, or about 4 percent, from the fourth quarter of 2016. Compared to Arizona's March 2016 first quarter survey total of $51.20, the 2017 first quarter Marketbasket survey shows that Arizona's food prices have decreased about 4 percent year-to-year. In comparison, the American Farm Bureau Federation's national survey was $50.03 down $3.25, about 6 percent, from the survey conducted a year ago, in March 2016, according to a news release from the Arizona Farm Bureau.

Of the 16 items surveyed in the state, six decreased and 10 increased compared to the 2016 fourth quarter survey.

In Arizona, off-the-shelf prices for sirloin roast showed the largest decrease in price down $1.02 cents to $5.86 a pound; salad down 40 cents to $2.59 a pound; apples down 22 cents to $1.39 a pound; shredded cheese down 5 cents to $4.79 a pound; deli ham down 4 cents to $3.99 a pound; and orange juice down 3 cents to $2.79 a half gallon.

Bacon showed the largest price increase up $1.40 to $5.48 per pound. The other items that increased in price were vegetable oil up 51 cents to $2.35 for a 32 oz bottle; flour up 44 cents to $2.46 for a 5-pound bag; toasted oat cereal up 37 cents to $3.57 for the 8.9 oz box; chicken breast up 32 cents to $2.79 a pound; ground chuck up 30 cents to $3.34 a pound; white bread up 20 cents to $1.39 a 20-oz loaf; potatoes up 16 cents to $2.60 a 5-pound bag; eggs up 11 cents to $1.54 a dozen; and milk up 4 cents to $2.23 a gallon.

The year-to-year direction of the quarterly Marketbasket survey tracks with the federal government's Consumer Price Index report for food at home, according to the news release.

Using the "food at home and away from home" percentage across-the-board, the Arizona farmer's share of this quarter's $49.16 Marketbasket total would be $7.87.

The Farm Bureau Marketbasket Survey is unscientific, but serves as a gauge of actual price trends across the state, according to the news release.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.