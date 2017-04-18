Glendale PD investigating former Mountain Ridge High School students for sexual assault

Two former student wrestlers at Mountain Ridge High School in Glendale are being investigated on allegations of sexual assault, according to Glendale police.

The two juvenile students allegedly sexually assaulted another juvenile student while all three were on a wrestling trip in Holbrook in December.

Deer Valley Unified School District said the former students were "disciplined and are no longer students" at the school.

According to the school district, the victim's guardian reported the incident to school administration more than a week after it occurred.

The district says that school administration immediately contacted the school's resource officer, who assisted the guardian in making a police report.

The coach was then notified that the incident had occurred. DVUSD says the coach was not aware of the situation until after the guardian reported it to the school administration.

