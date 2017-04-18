Valley drivers get ready for series of closures along I-10 in west Valley

Traffic has been moving along just fine along Interstate 10 in the west Valley, but that will change Tuesday night.

A series of I-10 closures between 51st Avenue and 67th Avenue will begin at 11 p.m. and motorists are not happy about it.

"I just moved here, and I left New York, which has a horrible traffic problem," said Darryl Jackson. "I'm not looking forward to it."

"Yeah, it will be more difficult," said Terrance Thorn. "A lot of cars."

"It's frustrating, but there's not much I can do about it," said Siena Lopez. "If they close the freeway for construction, they close it."

The closures will take place, on and off, for the next two years, while Arizona's Department of Transportation crews build an interchange and new stretch of highway to connect I-10 with the new South Mountain Freeway.

The 22-mile project will bridge the west Valley to the East Valley.

ADOT spokesman Dustin Krugel said they're doing their best make the disruptions to drivers as minimal as possible while construction is underway.

"With a roadway as important as I-10, we have so many travelers on I-10. We have to be very careful when we schedule the closures," said Krugel. "That's why we try to schedule closures when they have the least amount of traffic impact."

Tuesday night's closure is necessary so ADOT can move some big construction cranes across the freeway, said Krugel.

Jaspreet Javra, of Phoenix, said that the inconvenience is only temporary.

"It's a problem, but it's for the betterment of the future and the people living here," said Java. "It will be better having a new freeway."

Overhead message signs, weekly traffic alerts and media news releases all help promote any future closures we have related to the South Mountain Freeway construction.

Motorists can learn about future closures by checking weekly updates on traffic alerts from the 3TV and CBS 5 mobile apps.

Alerts are available by signing up at SouthMountainFreeway.com.

The public can receive these notices via email or text messages. 

