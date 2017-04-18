Several arrested following drug busts in Nogales

Drug seizures in Nogales led to seven arrests last week, including five U.S. citizens, border officials announced Tuesday.

Officers seized more than 400 pounds of methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine combined -- all worth more than $900,000, according to a news release from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The men and women arrested for attempting to smuggle narcotics were 17 to 43 years old. Two of the suspects arrested were Mexican nationals.

All drugs and vehicles involved in the smuggling attempts were seized by officers, and turned over to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations, according to the news release.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.