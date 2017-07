According to Phoenix Fire Department, a 15-year-old boy has been taken to the hospital after being shot in the thigh.

It happened around 3 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon near Seventh Avenue and Hatcher in Phoenix.

Phoenix Fire Department has not released his condition.

Phoenix police say the wound may have been self-inflicted.

