Phoenix police sergeant involved in serious accident

A serious collision involving a fully marked Phoenix police vehicle closed 12th Street and Southern Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

According to Phoenix PD, the police SUV was being driven by an on-duty sergeant southbound on 12th Street when it collided with a black four-door sedan that was traveling westbound on Southern Avenue.

After the collision, the black sedan veered off the road and careened into a mom and a 5-month-old in a stroller.

That baby had to be pulled out from underneath the sedan and according to police. The stroller was mangled.

Five people total from the scene were taken to the hospital. All were originally believed to be seriously hurt. But after being checked out, the worst injury was to the 5-month-old, who suffered a broken arm and abrasions.

The sergeant was taken to the hospital but will be OK.

The man driving the black sedan and a 5-year-old girl in that car with him suffered cuts and bruises. The man told police the little girl was in a car seat, but police have not located one.

Police do not believe the black sedan's driver was speeding.

The intersection has a stop sign. A department spokesman said if it is determined the sergeant pulled out from the stop sign in front of the black sedan, that sergeant could be cited.

The investigation is ongoing and 12th Street and Southern Avenue will continue to be closed through evening rush hour.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Road closure, 12st&Southern Ave for serious collision. Use alt route. — Phoenix Police (@phoenixpolice) April 18, 2017

