Arizona county considers banning traveling circuses

Traveling circuses could be a thing of the past in Mohave County.

The Mohave Valley Daily News reports county supervisors voted at their Monday meeting to send an ordinance banning traveling circuses to the county attorney's office for review.

Supervisor Steve Moss says he met with animal rights groups, which has changed his view of how traveling circuses' animals are treated.

Supervisor Hildy Angius, however, says the matter seems to be more of a larger animal rights movement. She says there are already laws in place and this ban could come back to haunt the county.

The supervisors voted 3-2 in favor of sending the ordinance to the attorney's office for review.

