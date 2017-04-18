2 arrested in connection with body found in trunk

Phoenix police have arrested two suspects from a March incident where a body was found in the trunk of a burning vehicle.

Rafael Contreras, 26 and Cory Christensen, 22 were both arrested for the murder of 40-year-old Dustin Jones.

Contreras was arrested on an unrelated burglary charge while at 1711 W Bell Road on Friday, March 31. Cory Christensen was arrested on Tuesday, April 11, and booked into jail.

The two were wanted for the murder of Jones following a police pursuit on Thursday March 30. Phoenix PD responded to a call of a subject with a gun near 19400 N. Cave Creek Road, after seeing the car in question, police followed the vehicle in a pursuit.

When police caught up to the vehicle they found it engulfed in flames with Jones in the trunk. Phoenix police say Jones was alive at the time the fire started in the vehicle.

The cause of his death will ultimately be determined by an autopsy report.

Both Contreras and Christensen are being charged in connection with the homicide and kidnapping of Dustin Jones.

