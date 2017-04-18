US agents find ton of pot in motorhome at border crossing

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested four people and seized more than 2,800 pounds of marijuana. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized over a ton of marijuana found in a motorhome at a southern Arizona border crossing.

The agency says officers at the Lukeville crossing found 2,600 pounds (1179 kilograms) of marijuana when led to it by a drug-sniffing dog during a secondary inspection of the vehicle Saturday.

Agents arrested a 55-year-old Glendale man who was driving the vehicle and a 58-year-old Phoenix woman who was his passenger. Their names were not released.

Lukeville is located 113 miles (182 kilometers) west of Tucson.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.