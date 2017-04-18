Larry Fitzgerald to play softball at Salt River Fields

Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald will return to Salt River Fields on April 22 for the 7th Annual Larry Fitzgerald Double Play Celebrity Softball Game.

The softball game provides a rare opportunity for fans to see their favorite athletes try their hand at softball and it's all for charity.

The event begins at 7 p.m. and benefits the Larry Fitzgerald First Down Fund, the nonprofit organization founded by Larry Fitzgerald.

The First Down Fund's proceeds benefit nonprofit entities that assist children and families throughout the country such as the Boys and Girls Club of America, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona, American Cancer Society and Phoenix Children's Hospital.

The celebrity game is always packed with football stars such as 2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame member and former Arizona Cardinals quarterback, Kurt Warner, former all-pro wide receiver Terrell Owens, and Seattle Seahawks' Richard Sherman.

Tickets for the big game are $20 for general admission and are available at SaltRiverFields.com

RT if you're excited for #FitzSoftball coming April 22nd!! — Larry Fitzgerald (@LarryFitzgerald) March 22, 2017

