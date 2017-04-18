Glendale firefighters rescue four kittens from storm drain

Glendale Fire crews rescued four kittens from a storm drain Tuesday morning.

According to Glendale Fire spokesperson Gilbert Mancilla, they responded to the rescue call at 8:28 a.m. at the intersection of 59th Ave. and Peoria Ave.

Fire crews from a nearby station responded within minutes.

Mancilla said that the 6-week-old kittens were about 25 feet down.

Fire crews rescued the kittens from the storm drain by using a net.

Glendale Police, Arizona Humane Society, Phoenix and Peoria crews assisted with the rescue.

The kittens are currently at the Humane Society, where they will be placed into foster homes before they go up for adoption.

