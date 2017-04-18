Pet of the week: Gandalf

You don’t need to hang out with Gandalf long to see that there is something magical about this beautiful 3-year-old domestic medium-hair.

Brought into the care of the Arizona Humane Society after his previous caretaker was struggling with allergies, Gandalf is now looking for a home where he can spend time getting to know his new fellowship of companions.

Those familiar with Gandalf from "The Hobbit" and "The Lord of the Rings" know him as a great wizard who was not shy, and that’s something he and this feline certainly have in common. Both are also extremely compassionate and know how to have a good time.

But while the original Gandalf liked to put on fireworks shows for hobbits, this Gandalf prefers to pass the time playing with any number of toys. And if you’re looking for ways to earn extra brownie points in a short amount of time, you should know that this Gandalf also really appreciates a good massage on either his neck, ears or brow area.

Pass through the doors of the Arizona Humane Society’s Sunnyslope campus today, and you might just find Gandalf making the journey home with you.

I am looking for someone to share in an adventure that I am arranging, and it's very difficult to find anyone. ~ Gandalf (The wizard, not the cat. But the cat probably agrees.) (J.R.R. Tolkien, "The Hobbit")

