Lost Lake Festival in Phoenix unveils inaugural lineup

Superfly, the co-creators of Bonnaroo and Outside Lands have unveiled the lineup for the inaugural Lost Lake Festival.

This new three-day, multi-format music festival will be held Oct. 20-22, 2017, at Steele Indian School Park in Phoenix.

"We've had a growing and vibrant live music scene and it was time that we got a music festival of this size, magnitude and importance in the heart of our city. I couldn't be more excited," said Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton.

The festival was more than two years in the making and created with a partnership of Superfly and Phoenix artists to celebrate the culture of Phoenix and the surrounding region.

"They're very discerning in where they put their product and they have to do their due diligence and vet that marketplace before they decide to plant a flag there," said R.J. Price, VP of Marketing and Events for Downtown Phoenix Inc.

Lost Lake Festival will bring an expansive lineup to the desert with more than 40 musical acts. The first-year festival will feature The Killers, Chance the Rapper, Major Lazer, Odesza, The Roots, Run The Jewels, Pixies and many more. The full lineup is listed on the festival's website.

"It's not just music. It's experiential and that includes the culinary arts as well as the visual arts," Price said.

The festival will also feature work from local artists and food from local restaurants along with backyard-style games and local beer.

Local chef and restaurateur, Chris Bianco, owner of Pizzeria Bianco, will lead the festival's culinary experience, "Phoenix Flavors." Festival-goers can enjoy food from dozens of top Phoenix restaurants, and drinks from local breweries and a collection of the region's best cocktail bars.

In addition to "Phoenix Flavors," the festival culinary experience will include "The Pits," a BBQ experience, as well as the "Brewpark," a craft beers and backyard bar-games area.

The festival will also feature "The Lost Playground," interactive play areas spread throughout the festival offering unique twists on large scale games and sports.

Additionally, local artists and creators will be featured with the "Art of the Valley," highlighting artwork from emerging talent and Phoenix favorites, and "Found: The Lost Lake Marketplace," will include a carefully curated selection of crafts, jewelry, clothing, and more from regional makers and creators.

Despite the excitement surrounding Phoenix's first music festival, some neighbors of Indian Steele Park have expressed their concerns on whether having a huge festival near them will be anything more than a nuisance.

Locals are concerned that the festival will bring more trash, crime, and traffic congestion in the area.

Lost Lake Festival will partner with Phoenix's Valley Metro Rail for transport to the festival to ease traffic concerns. A ticket purchase will include free parking passes for attendees to park their cars at their nearest Valley Metro park-and-ride location and ride the light rail by showing fare inspectors their festival tickets.

There are two Valley Metro Rail stations that stop nearby the festival entrances along Central Ave. - Indian School Rd. and Campbell Ave. There will also be an area for Bike Valet if attendees prefer to bike to the festival.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, April 20 at 10 a.m. exclusively at LostLakeFestival.com. Three-day General Admission tickets start at $164.50 and VIP three-day admission starts at $499.50.

The inaugural lineup for #LostLakeFest has arrived. Tickets on sale 4.20. See the full lineup here: https://t.co/tnAxIaV58D pic.twitter.com/mHoPa6em5a — Lost Lake (@lostlakefest) April 18, 2017

