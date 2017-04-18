3 On Your Side
$7,500 big screen TV has big problems

Rich Minkle and his wife are semi-retired and when it comes to relaxing, they like to watch TV.

So, two years ago, the couple splurged and bought an 80-inch Sony television.

The price? They paid close to $7,500 before taxes and additional electronic items.

"I was thrilled with it until it ceased working," Minkle said.

However, the $7,500 Sony TV is currently no good, as it sits propped up against a piece of furniture.

That's because it recently stopped working. Minkle says when he turns it on, the pricey TV shows nothing but blue and black lines.

“That's pretty exciting, don't you think?" Minkle said as he chuckles and looks at the bad TV screen.

Minkle had the TV inspected by two different repair companies which both said the TV's LCD panel was bad and Sony replacements parts are unavailable.

“It doesn't make any sense to me. I mean this is an extraordinary expensive television set," he said.

Minkle says he's been battling Sony to do something. After all, the TV has a two-year warranty.

However, the TV stopped working less than two months past the warranty date and Sony is saying, too bad.

"It's useless," Minkle said.

3 On Your Side got involved and Sony came up with an unusual resolution. 

In an email, a Sony spokesman said, "We are planning to offer him a replacement at a discount."

In other words, Sony wants this consumer to give them more money after he's already shelled out close to $8,000 for a product that didn't last very long.

Minkle says he's left frustrated and disappointed. He thought Sony would stand behind their name and their product.

"I figured a TV like that would last like 10 years or maybe 15 years. But two years? That's pretty expensive for two years," Minkle said.

Sony is still encouraging Minkle to buy another Sony TV set and although they claim they’ll give him a discount, they refuse to say exactly how much.

Minkle is still deciding if he wants to purchase another Sony product.

