Child nearly drowns in Scottsdale pool

A two-year-old girl nearly drowned in a backyard swimming pool.

It happened at approximately 7 at a home near Hayden and Indian Bend roads.

The girl was found face down in a pool, according to Division Chief John Whitney with the Scottsdale Fire Dept.

She was there for an unknown amount of time.

She was conscious, breathing and crying when she was taken to a hospital.

