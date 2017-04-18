Tuesday, April 18

Building a recycled garden to reduce water

The kids at Anthem Prep Academy are using sports drink bottles and milk containers to create a garden that reduces water waste, from top to bottom!

Using recyclable material to create a hanging garden

Reuses water no waste

Hands on project for ESS Students as a science unit

For more information on how to build your own recycled garden, visit: http://www.greatheartsamerica.org/step-step-guide-build-anthem-preps-eco-friendly-garden-home/

National Karaoke Week- Geisha A Go Go

Clear your throat and warm up your voice it’s National Karaoke Week! Geisha A Go Go in downtown Scottsdale celebrates this Japanese tradition of singing like no one's watching every night. We're here in their private karaoke room, the Tokyo Tonic where they'll give us some tips on how to do it right.



Karaoke was born in Japan when a band failed to show for a gig in a bar, the owner put on some music and asked his customers to come up and sing

The word Karaoke actually means "Empty Orchestra" in Japanese

Karaoke is such a popular past time in Japan that business men often hire professional singers to coach them how to sing to impress clients

The most popular song requested is "Billie Jean" by Michael Jackson



7 Tips to Be Awesome at Karaoke

1.Go with a group

2.Pick a song you know by heart

3.Practice!

4.Don't perform while drunk

5.Breath

6.Big crowds are good

7.Have fun!

For more information, visit: www.GeishaAgogo.com

Geisha A Go Go

7150 E. 6th Avenue

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

480-699-0055

Organize your garage before it gets too hot!

Cleaning out your garage is important now more than ever in Arizona, as the summer months are creeping up and it will soon be too hot to get rid of everything taking up space. Renowned local organizer Danielle Wurth shares a few tips and tricks for decluttering your garage this year.

For many Americans, garages become a storage unit for anything that doesn't fit into the house in fact, a recent study by SpareFoot found that 47% of Americans with garages have been unable to use them at one point or another because they were filled with stuff!

Make room for the things you love- Getting rid of your unused and unwanted items frees you and your home for more of what you love. If you love filling your bookshelves with the latest thrillers, recycle your old ones at your garage sale. Decluttering helps eliminate stress and provides a clean slate for the fall season ahead.

Enlist the Little Ones Have the kids to help tackle the cleaning duties. In fact, 73% of parents say their children help with spring cleaning. Dads (81%) are more likely than moms (67%) to have the kids help.

For more information, visit her website: https://wurthorganizing.com/ and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Wurth.Organizing/

Phoenix Improv Festival celebrates 16th year

The Phoenix Improv Festival brings local and international unscripted works to Phoenix. This year has a larger international component than previous years.

For more information, visit: http://www.phoeniximprovfestival.com or call:

General Information: (480) 389-4852

Box Office: (602) 254-7399 ext. 156

The Phoenix Improv Festival returns April 20th-22nd, 2017

Phoenix Improv Festival:

Herberger Theater Center

222 East Monroe Street

Phoenix, Arizona 85004

The 7th Annual Larry Fitzgerald Double Play Celebrity Softball Game returns to Salt River Fields

The 7th Annual Larry Fitzgerald Double Play Celebrity Softball Game returns to Salt River Fields Sat., April 22th. Fans can see Fitzgerald and a roster of his celebrity friends in action as they go head-to-head in the highly-anticipated softball game followed by the 'After-Party' at W Hotel Scottsdale. Tickets are $20 at www.SaltRiverFields.com. Gates open at 5:30pm, Homerun Derby at 6pm and the softball game at 7pm. The event benefits The Larry Fitzgerald First Down Fund.

Salt River Fields

7555 N. Pima Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85258

(480) 270-5000

Valley plastic surgeons commit to community with Beauty for Good

Mosharrafa Plastic Surgery focuses on charitable efforts through Beauty for Good, non-profit supporting organizations like The Phoenix Dream Center, Singleton Moms, Prevent Child Abuse Arizona. On April 29th, you can support these endeavors by attending the Beauty for Good Gala at the Arizona Biltmore Resort.

For more information, visit: http://www.mosharrafa.com/events or call: Mosharrafa Plastic Surgery, 602-513-8133

Beauty for Good Gala, Saturday 4/29 7PM at the Arizona Biltmore Resort

Tickets- $75 for a single / $125 Couple- 100% of ticket sales are being donated to all 6 charities

Coyote Peterson shoots in Arizona

He's famous for getting bitten and stung by some of the most dangerous insects and animals on the planet, such as the Bullet Ant and the Alligator Snapping Turtle. Adventurer and Animal Expert, Coyote Peterson hosts numerous shows of his Brave Wilderness YouTube channel to educate the next wave of explorers, but also to show you what happens when you get bitten. And, yes, he travels with anti-venom!

For more information, visit: www.coyotepeterson.com

Ways to take fashion from the music festivals to the streets

The first weekend of Coachella is done and the next weekend is just days away. Whether you are headed to Indio, California or not, everyone wants that festival look - and we find out where to get it. The Scottsdale Quarter joins us with the looks that rock your favorite summer festival and beyond, with style guru and marketing director, Alison Goodman.

Fashion Tips:

Do: choose pieces that are comfortable; think flowy blouses, denim shorts and track pants

Don't: be matchy-matchy; mix things up by combining pieces from different eras (i.e. a "vintage" concert tee with a denim skirt and metallic bomber jacket)

Do: have your go-to pair of sunglasses, baseball or sun hat and cross-body bag

Don't: forget your one-piece bathing suit, which can double as a tank top when paired with the right bottoms

Do: have fun with your look! This is the time to wear a trend you've been dying to try out.

For more information, visit their website: www.scottsdalequarter.com and Facebook: www.facebook.com/scottsdalequarter

Scottsdale Quarter

15059 N. Scottsdale Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

480-270-8123

Streets of NY Pizza Tax Relief

Streets of New York is proud to have been serving Arizona guests for 40 years, and wants to

make what may be a hard day, a little easier. There's no limit to the number of slices a guest can

order, so it's a perfect offer for the whole office, family, or group. Previous $1 Slice promotion

days have had such a positive response, Streets has opted to offer it more than once a year,

focusing on when guests could use a break the most. There are currently 21 Valley locations.

For more information and locations visit their website: www.streetsofnewyork.com and Facebook: www.facebook.com/StreetsofNY

April 18th, 2017 only

$1.00 cheese slices

Available from open -close, hours vary per location

Dine-in or takeout only

Toppings available at regular menu price