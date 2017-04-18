Ducey signs stripped-down contractor bill into law

Gov. Doug Ducey has signed a stripped-down version of a law his administration sought that originally eliminated consumer protections designed to protect homeowners from fly-by-night pool contractors.

The final version signed Monday repeals a 2008 law requiring the state contractor oversight agency to suspend a remodeling and repair contractor's license if they don't have workers' compensation insurance. That could leave homeowners on the hook if an injury occurs on their property.

Gone from the bill is a repeal of a 2002 law requiring pool contractors to collect money in stages as work is completed. That law was sought by legitimate contractors after homeowners were ripped off by ripped off by companies that never completed their pools.

Also gone is a proposal to shield small contractors' home addresses in every case.

[ONLINE: Senate Bill 1116]

