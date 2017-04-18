Tax Day freebies and discounts

Tax Day is here.

But it does not have to be a drag.

Once you've done all that hard tax work, you can treat yourself to a ton of freebies and discounts.

Cinnabon

You can get free Cinnabon-bites at selected stores.

McDonalds

The fast food chain has a variety of freebies from free coffee to quarter pounders for a discount depending on the location.

Call your local McDonalds for more.

Sonic

Sonic is offering half price burger on Tax Day. They are also offering half-priced drinks and slushies.

Hungry Howie’s

When you buy a large pizza at Hungry Howie's, you can use the promo code "taxtime" and you can get a medium pizza for just 15 cents.

For more information, click here.

Arby’s

The restaurant chain will be offering FREE curly fires

Chili’s

Looking to cool down with this hot weather? Chili’s will be offering $6 blueberries and Pineapple margaritas.

P.F. Chang’s

You can get 20 percent off a takeout meal.

Pizza Hut

Hungry for some pizza? Take 30 percent off any online orders.

Kohl’s

Are you in a shopping mood instead? Kohl’s has three offers. You can get 15 percent off any orders over $10 with free shipping. You can also get 10 percent off any orders over $75 or you can take an extra 15 percent off any home items.

Macy’s

You can get up to 60 percent, plus free shipping on orders that are over $49 with free shipping.

MORE TAX DAY STORIES

Video: Tax extensions for tax day

Video: Extensions for tax day deadline

Can't pay your taxes? Here are 6 ways to cope

Most Arizonans have filed but others still face tax deadline

Tax Day: 7 common last minute mistakes to avoid

Federal tax bills: Where does your state rank? (Hint: AZ is near the bottom of the list)

Can't decide what to do with your tax refund? Split it

Liz Weston: 4 tax hacks you might not know

Make less than $54K? Consider this underused tax break

Drove for Uber? Rented out your home? Here are some tax tips

PRESIDENT TRUMP'S TAX RETURNS

Trump 'Tax Day' march peaceful at AZ State Capitol

Trump's tax returns are the target of nationwide protests on Saturday

Trump: 'Who paid for' rallies seeking release of tax returns

Tax Day demonstrators in US take on Trump, his supporter

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.