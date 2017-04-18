2 hospitalized after Mesa apartment fire

The victims were taken to the hospital. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Two people were taken to the hospital after a fire started at an apartment in Mesa on Monday night.

It happened on Broadway Road just east of Extension Road around 8 p.m.

According to the Mesa Fire and Medical Department, two victims were treated at the scene and then driven to the hospital. Both had smoke inhalation while one of them had minor burns and some cuts.

Two officers were looked at for exposure to smoke but didn't need to go to the hospital.

The Tempe Fire Department was also on scene to help with the fire. It took crews 10 minutes to knock down the flames, firefighters said.

Only one apartment suffered fire damage while there was some exposure to nearby units, crews said.

Police officers helped with the evacuations.

An investigation is underway into what caused the fire.

FF/Medics(EMTs) @ aprtmnt fire near Bway/Alma School w/ #TempeFire. 2treated/trnprtd to hsptl for minor injuries. @MesaPD w/ hlp on evacs pic.twitter.com/DtWhXIoMN3 — Mesa Fire & Medical (@MesaFireDept) April 18, 2017

