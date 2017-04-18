Overdue hikers located safe in Superstition Wilderness

A father and son were rescued from a trail hike that turned out to be a bit more that they planned on. (17 April 2017) [Source: 3TV/CBS5]

A father and son are safe after they are rescued from a trail hike that turned out to be a bit more difficult than they planned for.

Everett Rosenbauer and his son Andrew set out on a 3 day adventure in the Tonto National Forest Superstition Wilderness over the long holiday weekend.

"So right here is the Reavis Trail head where we drove and parked" said Evertt Rosenbauer.

"We looked up the trails for this time of year where reliable water sources would be and things like that" said Rosenbauer.

The duo looked up each section of the trail and thought it was manageable. Day one would be an 8 mile hike down to the creek, the second day an 8 mile hike along the creek, and the third day a hike back to the car.

"We were a little more ambitious than what we got accomplished" said Rosenbauer.

The hike up from the creek bed proved to be to strenuous, they had to stop and rest. Rosenbauer knew they would be ok because they had food and water.

"That was one of the things in preparing for this we wanted to make sure we had redundancies. Two separate ways to get fresh water, two separate ways to make fire, and couple of different shelters.

"We left an itinerary and told everyone where we were going as well as what time we were going to be back" said Rosenbauer.

So, when they didn't show up after the third day as expected, Rosebauer's brother called the sheriff's department.

Air and ground search efforts began and continued throughout the night until they two were located Monday morning. The pair had stopped just four miles from their car.

"My son got a helicopter ride he was pretty excited" said Rosenbauer.

His advice for anyone else planning to hike Reavis trail. "Be as prepared as you can cause ever when you think you are there is always something you are going to learn" said Rosenbauer.

