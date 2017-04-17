'Uber for taxes' offers CPAs on demand for last-minute filers

Millions of Americans have yet to file their tax returns ahead of the April 18 midnight deadline.

If you’re looking for help from a paid tax preparer, you don’t have to wait for normal business hours: CPAs are standing by 24/7 on Taxfyle.

The company bills itself as “Uber for taxes.”

You answer a few questions about your tax situation (like if you own or rent a home, and if you have investment income), and the smartphone app connects you with a tax pro.

Users can then upload tax documents and exchange text messages with the professional in the app. The company says the average return takes about 45 minutes.

Carmen Madrid, who filed her returns in person at Liberty Tax Service, was intrigued by the idea.

“I mean, it’d be easier to just do it at home, so you wouldn’t have to be doing it in the store,” she said. “When you have a job, you have things to do.”

Her relative, Julia Madrid, was more skeptical.

“Personally, I’d like to be face-to-face. Just in case I have any questions,” she said.

Taxfyle says all of its paid tax professionals are licensed and background checked. The company now has more than 700 CPAs on standby.

But Francheska Perez, a first-time filer who also got her taxes done in person, said she was concerned about security.

“You don’t know who’s on the other side of the phone. Things are being hacked left and right these days. It just seems unsafe for me,” she said.

Prices for a federal return start at $39 and go up with complexity. To complete both a federal and state return in Arizona, the price starts around $77.

The company claims the price is about 40 percent less than typical brick-and-mortar tax prep stores.

