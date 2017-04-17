GOP lawmaker questions school voucher costs

The original financial review said the expansion would save taxpayers $3.4 million a year. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

It was billed as taxpayer savings.

But will it end up costing them in the end?

State Sen. Kate Brophy McGee, R-Phoenix, is now determined to find out the real costs of Arizona's school voucher program.

The Republican lawmaker is now asking for an updated financial review on the controversial Empowerment Scholarship Account.

State lawmakers recently passed a bill making all one million Arizona school kids eligible to use tax money to attend private schools.

The original financial review said the expansion would save taxpayers $3.4 million a year.

While the report warned their analysis was highly speculative, it was made public moments before lawmakers voted.

McGee, who voted against the expansion, says lawmakers didn't enough time to review.

However, she now says that that analysis didn't include key factors that will boosts costs for taxpayers.

For example, it didn't take into account kids from wealthier neighborhoods.

There are over 24,000 public school children in Scottsdale.

They receive no state aid to attend school. They are funded through local property taxes.

If any of these children choose to take part of the ESA, the state would pick up the tab and this would represent a new cost to the state.

