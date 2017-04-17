Pinnacle High School Softball team is ranked #2 in the nation

Cece Cook is the 3rd ranked hitter in the state. (17 April 2017) [Source: 3TV/CBS5]

Pioneers Coach Bobby Pena leads the #2 ranked team in the nation. (17 April 2017) [Source: 3TV/CBS5]

The Pinnacle High School softball team has high expectations for 2017. The Pioneers are ranked #2 in the nation by MaxPreps.

"It's kind of a dream season," says Pioneers Coach Bobby Pena. "The team is one of the best I've ever coached, if not the best."

The Pioneers are lead by a dynamic duo, Cece Cook and Marissa Schuld. Both of these athletes are sub-1.00 ERA pitchers.

Besides throwing the heat, Schuld also is a powerful force at the plate who is hitting 500.

After graduation Cook is going to the east coast to play for Boston College. Schuld will head to Tucson to play at the U of A.

The Pioneers are fueled by last season’s disappointment. Pinnacle finished second last season, losing in the state championship game to Hamilton.

At 27-1 this season, the Pioneers have their sights set on taking home the title.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.



