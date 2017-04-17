New information in documents released in Hamilton hazing investigation

The district released two binders full of emails that were mostly from the media. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Nathaniel Thomas, who is being tried as an adult, has pleaded not guilty to the charges. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Two binders full of public documents released at the request of CBS 5 News and 3TV shed a little light into the hazing scandal that has rocked the Hamilton High School football program.

Three varsity football players have been charged with a number of crimes including sexual assault. One of the students, 17-year-old Nathaniel Thomas, is being tried in adult court.

Head Coach Steven Bells is assigned to his home on paid leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

The key to what happens with Belles and any other school official comes down to what they knew and when they found out.

The majority of the public records released were copies of emails from media to the district inquiring about the alleged hazing.

Among the non-media inquiries is an email that appears to be what brought the issue to light. It is dated Feb. 10, 2017. The sender's name was redacted from the email but it was sent to the Chandler Unified School District assistant superintendent and a Chandler police officer assigned to Hamilton as the school resource officer.

The subject line reads, “Mandatory reporting of sexual harassment.” The sender identifies one of the potential victims and goes on to say that victim, a football player, told several other players he was sexually assaulted by a number of other varsity football players in the locker room as an initiation into the program. The writer of the email indicated that the alleged victim was specific in the sexual acts that were performed on him.

The documents also include an email dated Feb. 16, 2017, from what appears to be a parent of one of the victims. The parent disclosed to the teacher that the email is addressed to that their child was the victim of extreme hazing and that the athletic director talked to the player about it but no one ever contacted the parent. The parent ended the email by stating, “I am furious.”

The public records do not document anything about that alleged conversation between the athletic director and the player or indicate when it may have taken place.

But included in the records was an email from Athletic Director Shawn Rustad to Coach Belles encouraging him to remind his kids “how to behave.” That same email included links to article about hazing,

That email was dated Feb. 7, 2017, three days before the third party reported to police and district officials what that writer said he had been hearing from a handful of players about the victim’s allegations.

A spokesman for CUSD said the timing of that email could be just a coincidence. He reiterated that it would not be unusual for an athletic director to send that kind of a message to a coach.

He also added that if there was an indication that any school official knew what was going on and did not report it, the district would be taking action.

