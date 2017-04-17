Valley baby stung by scorpion prompts mother to take precautions

Seal Out Scorpions uses a "no-spray" approach when it comes to getting rid of the pests. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The weather is heating up across Valley, and that means more scorpions are out and about.

Whitney Magnusson is happy to have her 6-month-old daughter Lilly home from the hospital, after last week's big scare, when Lilly got stung by a scorpion.

"It's terrifying," said Magnusson. "She just starting writhing around in the tub screaming, so I knew something was really, really wrong."

The Gilbert mom doesn't know where the scorpion came from, or what room Lilly was in, but she does know the scorpion was in the house and probably has friends.

The concerned mom wasted no time reaching out for help.

A team of installers from Seal Out Scorpions was on the job Monday, covering up every crack, crevice and hole in sight.

Mike Golleher with Seal Out Scorpions said not all pest control sprays work, so what they do instead, is use silicone, latex foam, and other weatherstripping products to block every potential scorpion entry point, along the baseboards, outlets, cabinets and appliances.

"Most companies and services treat the scorpion as a general pest, as a bug," said Golleher. "It's not a general pest and not a bug. It's a very hard to kill species."

Seal out Scorpions is one of several Valley companies taking a "no-spray" approach to keeping families safe from scorpions, but the sealing process isn't cheap, with the cost often running more than $1,500.

Magnusson said that after what they went through she doesn't mind paying a little more.

"We just want to be done," said Magnusson. "I want peace of mind, to let her crawl around and just live our happy scorpion free life."

