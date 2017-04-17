Valley Metro making changes to bus routes

Valley Metro is making changes to bus routes. (Monday, 17 April 2017) [Source: Valley Metro]

Changes in the bus routes are coming for Valley commuters who use Valley Metro services.

Valley Metro officials said service changes are currently being made this month beginning on April 24th. A second phase of proposed service change is scheduled to happen in October.

Plans for the changes are available to review on the Valley Metro website.

Officials with Valley Metro said that these changes occur as a way to develop an effective regional transit system that supports Valley communities, businesses and residents.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.