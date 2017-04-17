Senior citizen gets $3,100 refund

3 On Your Side discovered the company does exist and even has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Beverley Evans is 89 years old and says her active lifestyle helps her stay young.

“I have two dogs that take a lot of time. I play Mahjong with friends. I have a Bible study here. I'm busy," Evans said.

And although she's in good health, Evans says it was time to upgrade her hearing aids.

“It's time that I get some new ones because these are not adequate,” Evans said.

Evans came across an ad for hearing aids that cost around $3,100. After calling the company and being told there was a money-back guarantee, Evans gave them a $3,100 check and she did receive her hearing aids.

“They tested me and fitted me with the hearing aid they thought was best for me and I wore it for the limited time that I could return it. I could not hear on my cell phone with it,” Evans said.

Evans wasn't completely satisfied with the hearing aids and returned them. But as for getting her $3,100 back, she says that's another story.

“They said, 'Oh, we sent it to the wrong address and it's been returned. We'll send another one,'” Evans said.

That check never came and Evans started to wonder if the company was even legitimate.

So, 3 On Your Side got involved. We discovered the company does exist and even has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.

As for her $3,100, Evans finally received it in the mail.

“Well, it means a lot at my age. I'm looking at it to help me pay for the next hearing aids I get and not be overdrawn at the bank,” Evans said.

And Evans has already put it toward the purchase of another set of hearing aids.

