Ducey signs 'Blue Lives Matter' bill

Governor Doug Ducey signed legislation today to increase the severity of the punishment for attacks on law enforcement officers that are motivated by hatred against law enforcement.

The bill has been nicknamed the 'Blue Lives Matter' bill and has drawn some criticism from civil rights groups. Some groups say the bill is an opposition to the "Black Lives Matter" movement that protests racial profiling.

Senate Bill 1366 establishes malice against law enforcement as an aggravating factor when sentencing criminals who assault police officers.

“Our police officers put their lives on the line every day to defend our communities and keep our streets safe,” Ducey said.

“Their job is dangerous enough already, and we have zero tolerance for anyone who would target officers simply for doing their jobs. This legislation sends the clear message that Arizona stands firmly by its men and women in uniform, and I am proud to sign it."

