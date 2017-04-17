13th Annual Pat's Run

Pat's Run 2017 sold out

By Laura Lollman, Content Producer
(Source: Pat Tillman Foundation) (Source: Pat Tillman Foundation)
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

This year's Pat's Run has completely sold out. This is the second time in Pat's Run history that it has sold out.

The run is capped at 28,000 runners and the foundation hit that number this morning, the week of the race. Pat's Run is the premiere event that supports the Pat Tillman Foundation which provides scholarships to veteran's and their spouses.

The 2017 Pat's Run will be Saturday, April 22 starting at 7:05 a.m.

[SPECIAL SECTION: 13th Annual Pat's Run - April 22, 2017]

The run winds through the streets of Tempe and ends at the 42-yard line at Sun Devil Stadium

The Kids' Run is not sold out, and registration will go until the day of the run. The Kids' Run is $5 per child and starts at 9:45 a.m.

3TV and CBS 5 are proud to be the new television partners for Pat's Run.

  • Thousands hit the pavement for Pat's Run

    Thousands hit the pavement for Pat's Run

    Sunday, April 23 2017 5:57 PM EDT2017-04-23 21:57:23 GMT
    (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    If you didn't run in Pat's Run Saturday morning, you probably know someone who did! Thousands of people hit the pavement Saturday morning for the 13th annual Pat's Run, and the event is being called another huge success.  

  • SLIDESHOW: 13th Annual Pat's Run

    SLIDESHOW: 13th Annual Pat's Run

    Saturday, April 22 2017 2:51 PM EDT2017-04-22 18:51:43 GMT
    Look what we made together! Let's hear it for Arizona's Family! (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Look what we made together! Let's hear it for Arizona's Family! (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    It's the day we've been waiting for -- the 13th Annual Pat's Run. And just look at what we did together! Congratulations and thank you, Arizona's Family!

  • Pat's Run road closures

    Pat's Run road closures

    Friday, April 21 2017 5:47 PM EDT2017-04-21 21:47:29 GMT
    (Source: Pat Tillman Foundation)(Source: Pat Tillman Foundation)

    The City of Tempe is gearing up for Pat's Run and that means traffic in the area this weekend as well as road closures.

