Pat's Run 2017 sold out

This year's Pat's Run has completely sold out. This is the second time in Pat's Run history that it has sold out.

The run is capped at 28,000 runners and the foundation hit that number this morning, the week of the race. Pat's Run is the premiere event that supports the Pat Tillman Foundation which provides scholarships to veteran's and their spouses.

The 2017 Pat's Run will be Saturday, April 22 starting at 7:05 a.m.

[SPECIAL SECTION: 13th Annual Pat's Run - April 22, 2017]

The run winds through the streets of Tempe and ends at the 42-yard line at Sun Devil Stadium.

The Kids' Run is not sold out, and registration will go until the day of the run. The Kids' Run is $5 per child and starts at 9:45 a.m.

