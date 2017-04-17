Ozone pollution advisory issued Tuesday for metro Phoenix

There is an Ozone Pollution Advisory for Maricopa County Tuesday. (Monday, 17 April 2017) [Source: AZDEQ]

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has issued an ozone high pollution advisory for Tuesday in metropolitan Phoenix.

The advisory was issued because the area's ozone levels are expected to exceed the federal health standard for air quality.

Regulators say people with respiratory problems should limit their outdoor activities on Tuesday.

Other recommendations include driving as little as possible, avoiding drive-thru lines and making sure that containers with household cleaners and other chemicals are sealed to prevent vapors from evaporating into the air.

Ozone can irritate the respiratory system, aggravate asthma and reduce the immune system's ability to fight off respiratory infections.

Ozone related health problems include shortness of breath, coughing, wheezing, headaches, nausea, and throat irritation.

