Ducey faces decision on "Blue Lives Matter" bill

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey faces a deadline to decide whether to sign or veto legislation adding tougher sentences for assaulting an off-duty law enforcement officer.

The bill Ducey must act upon Monday is called the "Blue Lives Matter" law. It has drawn criticism from Democratic lawmakers and civil rights groups who say it is an affront to the "Black Lives Matter" movement that protests police killings of black people and racial profiling.

Backers say even off-duty officers deserve higher protections.

Assaulting an on-duty officer or an off-duty officer acting in a law enforcement role already draws a harsher sentence in an aggravated assault case.

Republican Sen. Steve Smith's Senate Bill 1366 adds that tougher sentence if the assault was motivated at least in part because the victim was an officer.

