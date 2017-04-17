DOC: Death of an Arizona prison inmate could be a homicide

Criminal investigators with the Arizona Department of Corrections are investigating the death of an inmate as suspected homicide.

Authorities say prison employees attempted life-saving measures on 39-year-old Miguel Camacho late Friday after finding him unresponsive at his assigned housing location.

Responding paramedics pronounced Camacho dead about 10:30 p.m.

Investigators with the DOC's criminal investigations unit have reason to believe that Camacho died from injuries received during an assault by other inmates.

DOC officials say Camacho was serving a 22-year sentence out of Maricopa County for attempted second-degree murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, aggravated assault and a marijuana violation.

He had been in prison since 2015 and was housed at the Morey Unit at the Arizona State Prison Complex-Lewis in Buckeye.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.