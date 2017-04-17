Phoenix PD offering reward for suspect in several robberies

There is a reward offered for information locating this armed robbery suspect. (17 April 2017) [Source: Silent Witness]

Authorities are asking the public for help in locating a man who robbed several stores in the metro area over the past two months.

Phoenix Police Sgt. James Rothschild said the man has committed several armed robberies at various locations in the Phoenix and Tempe area.

The robberies have happened at various times of day at several locations including Lotions and Potions, Serenity Vape, Mobil, HUB Clothing, and Motel 6.

"The man walks into the business, inquires about products, walks outside of the business, then returns shortly after to commit the armed robbery," said Rothschild.

The Hispanic man appears to be around 30 years old, 5 foot 8 inches tall, brown hair and brown eyes. He is clean shaven with a tattoo, said Rothschild.

He was last seen driving a black Dodge Ram with tinted windows and chrome rims.

If you have information regarding this case you may contact Silent Witness at 480-W-I-T-N-E-S-S, 480-948-6377. There is a reward of up to $1000 dollars for information leading to the arrest of this man.

