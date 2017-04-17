Maricopa County Animal Control offers free adoptions, shelter at capacity

Officials with the Maricopa County Animal Care and Control announced Monday they are offering free adoptions this weekend.

This comes after the shelter reached full capacity.

They will be offering free adoptions on April 21 and April 22.

[RELATED: MCACC has new program to help shelter dogs]

Between April 1 and April 18, MCACC euthanized 135 animals, which is 59 fewer animals than the same period last year, officials said.

MCACC officials said they are caring for 865 dogs and cats at its shelters, an increase compared to 656 dogs and cats on April 19, 2016.

Officials said the free adoptions are valid for any cat of any age and any dog over 6 months of age.

MCACC plans to stay open an extra hour on Friday to accommodate adopters who many want to stop by on their way home from work.

Officials added that both shelters will be open 11:00 am to 7:00 pm on Friday and 11:00 am to 5:00 pm on Saturday.

MCACC has two Valley locations, in Phoenix and in Mesa.

For more information, visit www.maricopa.gov/pets.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.