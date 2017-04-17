Drug trafficker sentenced to more than 17 years

Authorities say a man convicted of drug trafficking, who absconded during his trial, will spend more than 17 years in prison.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said Patrick Pina, 44, was sentenced to 17 years and 6 months in prison.

[Mug: Patrick Pina, 44]

Brnovich said in October of last year Pina absconded during his trial just before a jury found him guilty of the Sale of Dangerous Drugs, Money Laundering, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Marijuana.

Two months later, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Pina at a home in Peoria.



Maricopa County Sheriff deputies arrested Pena back In March of 2016, after an undercover officer made a drug purchase from him at his home in Whitman, AZ.

