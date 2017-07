Overview of the project. (Source: Arizona Department of Transportation)

Interstate 17 northbound has reopened early between 19th Avenue and McDowell in Phoenix, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The section of I-17 was closed for a pavement preservation project. It had been scheduled to reopen at 5 a.m. Monday, April 17.

