Monday, April 17

Chico Malo opens in downtown Phoenix

The downtown Phoenix Spot’s South American-influenced menu include chilaquiles, hongos and rajas burro, the pastor torta, pork belly tacos, layered pollo fundido, horchata panna cotta, tres leches rice pudding and more.

Serving a round-the-clock dining experience for downtown students, workforce and visitors, Chico Malo offers breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late-night options.

Regardless of time of day, Chico Malo diners can also delight in the eatery's carefully designed cocktail offerings such as the Bolo De Coco, made with cachaça, coconut and yerba mate, and the Cordoba Café, created using fernet, coffee liqueur, cold-brew and Coca-Cola crème.

For more information, visit: www.ChicoMalo.com and www.Facebook.com/ChicoMaloPhx

Chico Malo

50 W. Jefferson St. #100, Phoenix, AZ 85003

(602) 603-9363

Motivational Monday: Iron Girlz

Our Motivational Monday brings us to a gym creating incredible transformations - for women, by women.

For more information, visit: www.IRONGirlz.com and Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/IRONGirlz/

http://www.facebook.com/traceyguse.rodriguez

IRON Girlz

9800 N 91st Ave #118

Peoria, AZ 85345

623-252-1FIT

Spa Week hits the Valley

Are you in need of a little relaxation? Need Massages, facials and pedicures? It's Spa Week across the Valley and that means spas in town are offering big discounts on treatments.

CopperWynd Resort and Club in Fountain Hills is offering Massage and Facial Promotions at the Spa at CopperWynd.

To book with Copperwynd you may dial 480-333-1841 CopperWynd Spa front desk spa liaison will be delighted to book your appointment for you.

For more information, visit: http://www.copperwynd.com/spa.html

CopperWynd Resort and Club

13225 North Eagle Ridge Drive Fountain Hills, AZ. 85268

Queen of Clean-Making your own carpet cleaner and spotter

This is a better carpet cleaning solution than anything you can buy to use in your steam extraction machine. It will not damage your machine or carpet and it is safe for the kids and pets to lay on the carpet, and pick toys up off it and put them in their mouths. That can't be said for carpet cleaners containing chemicals.

Things not to use to clean your carpet: dish soap, detergent and any kind of bleach or all-purpose cleaner. They can damage carpet and the machine.

Steam Cleaning Carpet Solution

2 Quarts of HOT water (the hottest you can get at the tap)

1 drop *Sal Suds Liquid. (approximately Â¼ teaspoon)

I know you will think you need more, but no matter how dirty your carpet is, DO NOT put in more. More will leave residue in the carpet. 1 DROP is all you need.

First fill the clean water container with 2 quarts of hot water, add the Sal Suds. Give it a little shake to mix and clean your carpet as usual. Sal Suds is heavier than water so always add it last to mix it in well.

Sal Suds is created by Dr Bronners, the people who make castile soap. This is entirely different than castile soap, but it is all natural. You can use it for all kinds of cleaning and it lasts a very long time. I got mine on Amazon.com.

Carpet Spotter

Put 2 cups of warm water in a spray bottle. Add to it 1/8 teaspoon of Sal Suds. Shake to combine. Lightly mist stained area. Let sit for 10 minutes and then gently work into the spot. Blot by standing on a pad of paper towels. Take a damp cloth and blot and then blot again with paper towels to remove all the liquid you can. Use very sparingly. A little goes a long way.

Tough Job Stain Remover

1/2 cup 3% hydrogen peroxide

1 teaspoon of ammonia

Combine in a spray bottle. Saturate stain, let sit for about 30 minutes and then start blotting. You may need to repeat.

You can use this again as long as the solution is not exposed to light which will cause the peroxide to break down and be useless.

Another Carpet Spotter

1-1/2 cup of water

½ cup of white vinegar

Spray spot and allow solution to penetrate for 20 minutes or so

Then blot well with a pad of paper towels. Reapply if needed.

CAT HAD A HAIRBALL DINNER DIDN"T AGREE WITH THE DOG

Don't jump into trying to clean this up while it is moist. Instead cover the OOPS with a heavy coat of baking soda. Allow it to dry, usually overnight. Use a dull straight edge to scoop up the baking soda and the OOPS. Now vacuum, using ONLY the vacuum hose, to increase the suction. When you're done, clean with one of the spotters above.

A note about Sal Suds. Sal Suds contains Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS). It is a safe ingredient that comes from Coconut Oil. It is often confused with Sodium Laureth Sulfate which has been linked to cancer.

For more information visit Linda's website and Facebook page.

www.Queenofclean.com

https://www.facebook.com/Queen-of-Clean-Linda-Cobb-412666695292

What to do with your leftover Easter eggs

Now that Easter has come and gone, what do you do with all those colored hard-boiled eggs? Phoenix Family Foodie, Food Blogger Heather Walker to the rescue. We're making Southwest Enchilada Brunch Casserole and Mac & Cheese.

Leftover Easter Egg Brunch Enchiladas

Prep Time: 30 minutes / Cook Time: 30 minutes / Servings: 16 Enchiladas

Ingredients:

1 lb. Del Real Foods Carnitas

16 corn tortillas

3 eggs, beaten

6 leftover, hard-boiled Easter eggs, peeled and chopped

15 oz. can Ranch Style beans with jalapenos

1 tbsp. McCormick taco seasoning

28 oz. can red enchilada sauce (I use Las Palmas)

4 cups shredded Mexican Cheese

1 cup sour cream

2 ripe avocados, sliced

1/4 cup chopped, fresh cilantro

salt and pepper

non-stick cooking spray

Steps:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a large saucepan, combine the carnitas, beans and taco seasoning. Cook on medium heat until all ingredients are combined most of the liquid has evaporated. Remove from heat and set aside. Spray a separate saucepan with non-stick cooking spray. Heat on medium heat and add the beaten eggs. Season with salt and pepper, scramble and cook until 3/4 done. Stir in the leftover hard-boiled eggs and cook until combined and eggs are completely cooked. Remove from heat and set aside. Warm the tortillas briefly in the microwave for about 1 minute. Spoon some of the enchilada sauce in the bottom of a large baking dish. Arrange the tortillas in the dish like tacos, and fill them individually with some of the meat mixture and some of the egg mixture. Sprinkle the insides with 1/2 of the cheese and then another spoonful of the enchilada sauce. Roll them up, placing the open edges down in the baking dish. Cover the enchiladas with the remaining enchilada sauce, then top them with the rest of the cheese. Cover the dish with foil and bake in the oven at 375 degrees for about 20 minutes, until sauce is bubbling and cheese is melted. Remove from the oven and allow to cool for about 10 minutes before serving. Top with sour cream, avocado slices and fresh cilantro.

Leftover Easter Ham & Egg Mac N Cheese

Prep Time: 15 minutes / Cook Time: 45 minutes / Servings: 6-8

Ingredients:

40 oz. tray frozen macaroni and cheese

1 cup diced (leftover)ham

3 leftover hard-boiled Easter Eggs

1 cup Italian Seasoned bread crumbs

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

1/2 cup shredded parmesan cheese

1 stick melted butter

Steps:

Cook macaroni and cheese according to package directions. About 15 minutes before the mac n cheese is done, mix all topping ingredients together in a large mixing bowl. Transfer the cooked macaroni and cheese to a deeper glass baking dish and sprinkle the topping on top of the mac and cheese. Continue to cook for 5-10 minutes, until the topping is melted, browned and crunchy. Remove from the oven and allow to cool for about 10 minutes before serving.

For more information, visit: www.phoenixfamilyfoodie.com

Relationship retreat for couples to create spontaneous awareness

Counselor Jane E Fendelman says she can save any couple from splitting up. She says her retreat in April 22nd and 23rd in Phoenix will reverse and eradicate negative patterns from your beloved relationship all in one fun weekend.

4 steps to reignite Love:

1) Communication

2) Heal old wounds

3) Connection

4) Passion

For more information, visit: www.janefendelman.com/relationship-retreat/.

Relationship Retreat Event Sat & Sun, 4/22 & 4/23, 10 am - 6 pm

Homewood Suites by Hilton Phoenix-Biltmore

Address: 2001 E Highland Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Phone: (602) 508-0937

Jane Fendelman, MC Couples Expert has been in private practice for 24 years in the valley. She has a 100% success rate with couples who are ready to do the work to transform their relationship.

For more information, visit: www.janefendelman.com

Spring into Spring with lighter dishes

Nothing tastes better than springtime meals that are light, bright and packed with fresh flavor. Phoenix Family Foodie and Food Blogger Heather Walker joins us with ideas to celebrate Spring and our awesome Spring weather.

Baked Margherita Spaghetti Squash

Prep Time: 10 minutes / Cook Time: 45 minutes / Servings: 2

Ingredients:

1 large spaghetti squash

2 tbsp. olive oil

1 large Roma tomato, finely chopped

2 tbsp. finely chopped fresh basil

1/4 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1 tsp. each salt & pepper

1 tsp. garlic powder

Steps:

1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

2. Using a large knife or a cleaver, slice the spaghetti squash in half lengthwise down the middle. Use a spoon to remove the seeds and center strings.

3. Drizzle the two halves with olive oil and then sprinkle with salt, pepper and garlic powder.

4. Place the squash, open side down on a cookie sheet and bake for 30 minutes. Remove from the oven, check to see if the squash is soft and easily comes up with a fork into a spaghetti like texture. If it's too hard to remove, cook for another 10 minutes. Remove from the oven, scrape and fluff the stringy squash with a fork. Leave the squash in the skin.

5. Turn the oven up to broil. Add the tomatoes and fresh basil into the squash, stir and top with the mozzarella cheese. Place in the broiler for 3-4 minutes, until the cheese is melted and slightly browned. Allow to cool for 5 minutes before serving the squash.

Baked Wontons with Lemon Shrimp & Champagne Pesto

Prep Time: 25 minutes / Cook Time: 15 minutes / Servings 12 wontons

Ingredients:

2 cups fresh basil

1 cup Italian parsley 2 cloves garlic

1/4 cup shredded parmesan cheese

zest of 1/2 lemon

2 tbsp. brut champagne

1/4 cup olive oil

1/4 cup pine nuts

1/4 tsp. each salt/pepper

Steps:

1. In a food processor, combine all ingredients except for the olive oil.

2. Pulse until combined, scrape down sides with a spatula, and mix again on high speed for about 10 seconds. Drizzle in olive oil and mix for about 1 minute until smooth.

Lemon Shrimp:

Ingredients:

1 lb. shrimp, roughly chopped

2 tbsp. olive oil

juice of 1/2 lemon (score the peel and save for garnish)

2 tsp. fresh thyme leaves (plus 12 small sprigs for garnish)

2 tsp. fresh chopped chives

1/4 tsp. each salt/pepper

Steps:

1. Heat the olive oil on high heat in a large skillet. Add the thyme and chives and stir until combined. Add the shrimp, season with salt and pepper and cook on high heat for 2-3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Turn off heat, add the lemon juice and allow it to steam to finish cooking for about 3 minutes.

Wontons:

Ingredients:

12 wonton sheets

1/2 cup olive oil or non-stick cooking spray

Steps:

1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

2. Place the wontons on a cookie sheet and brush the wontons with olive oil or spray with cooking spray on both sides.

3. Bake in the oven for 4-5 minutes, until golden brown.

To build:

Place a wonton sheet onto an individual appetizer dish. Spoon about 1 tbsp. of the pesto into the center. Place 3-4 pieces of the shrimp on top of the pesto. Garnish with a few pieces of scored lemon peel and a small sprig of thyme.

For more information, visit: www.phoenixfamilyfoodie.com