Firefighters knock down early morning garage fire at Phoenix home

Investigators are trying to determine what sparked an early morning fire in the garage of a Phoenix home.

It happened at about 5:30 a.m. Monday in the neighborhood southeast of 51st Avenue and Thomas Road.

“Firefighters were able to make a fast aggressive interior attack and stop the spread of the fire …,” Capt. Rob McDade of the Phoenix Fire Department explained in an e-mail response to our inquiry.

Video from the Penguin Air & Plumbing News Chopper showed a hole that firefighters cut in the roof to vent the smoke.

Crews contained the flames to the garage and a room right next to it.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.