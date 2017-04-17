Man caused crash, tried to steal another car, per PD

A man who caused a four-car crash and then tried to carjack another vehicle has been arrested, Phoenix police said.

It happened on Saturday.

According to police, Orlando Rodriguez-Olivas was heading north and speeding on 43rd Avenue when an officer tried to stop him north of McDowell Road. The suspect didn't stop and no pursuit was started.

But then Rodriguez-Olivas crashed into three other vehicles at 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road. He then allegedly tried to steal a vehicle from someone in the area but arriving officers arrested him before he could, police said.

Several people were hospitalized with minor injuries.

Detectives believe speed and impairment were factors.

