Former NFL players take part in 'Champions for Homeless' event in Phoenix

Former Arizona Cardinal Dr. Ray Perkins said he likes meeting new people at these types of events. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Former NFL players served up some barbecue and veggies to nearly 400 homeless men and women.

Those less fortunate received an Easter meal on Sunday at St. Vincent de Paul. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

St. Vincent de Paul of Arizona hosted a busy Easter brunch, as former NFL players served up some barbecue and veggies to nearly 400 homeless men and women.

Daniel Karr said he has been living at Central Arizona Shelter Services, or CASS, for a few weeks now.

"I've been looking for work so for long, it's ridiculous," Karr said. "It's been just so hard to find a job."

He was grateful to grab a plate on this holiday.

"It's nice to meet some of the Cardinals. I've been a fan since I can remember," Karr said.

"My wife and I, we come here every Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter to celebrate and help provide hope for those who are in need," said former Arizona Cardinal Dr. Ray Perkins.

He said he loves meeting new people at this event.

"We put this over our family. This is our active service because we love working with people who are knocked down but not out," he said.

It's a gesture that Karr said he greatly appreciates.

"A lot of people say they want to help out," he said. "Over here, you can tell people are serious. You can feel the love from the people."

