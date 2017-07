It's unclear what started the fire. (Source: Daisy Mountain Fire Department)

Crews with the Phoenix Fire Department and the Daisy Mountain Fire Department are on the scene. (Source: Daisy Mountain Fire Department)

The Easter Fire has burned 10 acres. (Source: Daisy Mountain Fire Department)

Fire crews are on the scene of a 10-acre brush fire in the far north Valley.

It's called the Easter Fire and is burning west of Interstate 17 and Table Mesa Road.

Crews with the Phoenix Fire Department and the Daisy Mountain Fire Department are on the scene. There are about 14 trucks there.

Firefighters said Sunday afternoon's winds made getting the fire under control difficult.

No word yet on what started the fire.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.