Teen falls about 100 feet on Camelback Mountain

A teen who fell roughly 100 feet on Camelback Mountain was flown off the mountain and then driven to the hospital on Sunday.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, the 18-year-old was hiking with his 14-year-old sister when he fell off a ledge in the area off Suicide Trail.

His sister then called 911.

Crews were able to find the pair through the cellphone ping.

Firefighters said because of his location on the steep terrain, crews used a long-line rescue and then flew him off the mountain in a helicopter.

Fire crews said the teen was in and out of consciousness.

He was then loaded into an ambulance and taken to HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center in critical condition.

Firefighters said it's important to be aware while hiking and stay on the marked trails on Camelback.

"People seem to want to go off trail. There is [sic] some neat rock formations. There are different vantage points to see the sunset. It's dangerous. It's not recommended. Today shows exactly what can happen if you go off those trails," said Rob McDad with the Scottsdale Fire Department.

