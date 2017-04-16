Mobile homes briefly evacuated due to RV fire at gas station

Some mobile homes had to be evacuated when a fire broke out at a motorhome at a gas station in Mesa.

It happened on Sunday afternoon at Crismon and Broadway roads.

According to Craig Chenery with the Mesa Fire and Medical Department, a fire started at a motorhome at the gas pumps. It spread to the awning overhead.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire.

However, the fire forced some evacuations of mobile homes nearby, Chenery said.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.