Local non-profit provides Easter fun for those in need

A local non-profit called "Together We Grow" made Easter baskets for an Avondale mobile home park community.

Bryan Pociano, the founder of "Together We Grow", says his organization is made up of volunteers and donations. Every month, his group picks a different cause and through it, vows to empower those who are less fortunate.

Bryan Pociano says, "I've always told myself that once I achieved a certain level of success, that I would give back. Honestly, the more that I give, the more it inspires people to give and it continues to grow; it snowballs into something different. We do an event once a month."

On this Easter Sunday, volunteers in Avondale are making a difference for 35 out of the roughly 80 mobile home residents.

Bryan Pociano says, "we have 35 families that we sponsored and we are getting them everything from ham, rolls, salad, mac and cheese, and pies for everybody."

According to Pociano, the non-profit has grown from just a handful of friends and family members to dozens of volunteers who rotate through the monthly events the non-profit organizes. Last month, the group gave away care packages that included hygiene products and basic essentials to the homeless sleeping in downtown Phoenix streets.

Along with the food giveaway on Easter Sunday, Together We Grow put together an Easter egg hunt at the mobile home park's community area, with over 60 baskets for the kids.

