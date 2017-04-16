Police: Meth found on Phoenix man accused of stealing purse

Authorities say a Phoenix man arrested for allegedly stealing a woman's purse during a first date was in possession of methamphetamine.

David Harlow had his initial court appearance Wednesday. He doesn't have an attorney yet.

[READ MORE: Arizona man accused of stealing a woman's purse on 1st date]

Phoenix police say the 38-year-old Harlow was booked into jail Tuesday on suspicion of felony theft, possession of a dangerous drug, theft of a credit card and identity theft.

They say meth was found inside a pocket of Harlow's clothes.

Harlow met the woman on an online dating site.

During the date weeks later, the woman went to the restroom and asked Harlow to watch her belongings. When she returned, Harlow and the purse were gone.

Police say Harlow took the victim's credit card to a casino and tried to withdraw money from several banks.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.