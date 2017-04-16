Victims from Tucson restaurant shooting identified

The victims of a deadly shooting at La Encantada Mall in Tucson have been identified.

According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, the male victim who was killed was 65-year-old Eliot Cobb. The female victim, who suffered injuries as a result of the shooting, has been identified as 57-year-old Mary Jo Bair.

Bair is the ex-wife of the suspect, 60-year-old Frederick Bair, who died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Frederick Bair was a captain at Tucson Fire Department.

The shooting happened Friday evening at Firebirds Wood Fired Grill located inside the mall in north Tucson.

Pima County deputies determined the incident was isolated to the restaurant and no other bystanders were injured as a result of the shooting.

This investigation is ongoing.

